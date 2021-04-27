over-60-000-vaccine-appointments-made-in-30-39-age-group

More than 60,000 appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine were booked by people aged 30 to 39 on the first day, after Greece’s emvolio.gov.gr coronavirus vaccination platform opened on Monday night to that category, which will only be receiving the British vaccine.

Speaking during the Health Ministry’s regular public briefing on Tuesday afternoon, General Secretary for Primary Healthcare Marios Themistokleous hailed the first-day results and said that availability for the jab is so great people are getting next-day appointments to receive the first dose.

“The fastest vaccine is the best vaccine,” he said.

The head of the National Vaccination Committee, Maria Theodorou, meanwhile said that citizens wishing to be immunized faster can arrange to have the second dose of the vaccine administered as early as eight weeks after the first, instead of waiting the customary 12 weeks.

The AstraZeneca vaccine – which is still regarded with some skepticism by some members of the public due to concerns about blood clotting – will also be used for 40-44-year-olds, who will be able to start booking their appointments on the platform as of Thursday.

All four available vaccines will be used for the next group, aged 45 to 49, who will have access to the platform as of Saturday.