SMS authorization for movement to end on May 15

The use of written forms or SMS authorization for movements will end on May 15 according to Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias, along with an easing on travel between regions.  

In his briefing the minister also mentioned that until May 15, movements to restaurants and coffeehouses will be done by using the B6 authorization.

“Restaurants and cafes will close at 10.45 p.m. and we must all make sure we are home by 11,” said Hardalias on the ongoing nightly curfew.

