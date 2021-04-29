NEWS

Report reflects Turkey’s diminished clout with US

report-reflects-turkey-s-diminished-clout-with-us

Turkey’s diminished clout with the United States is starkly reflected in a report by a respected Washington think tank led by former high-ranking government officials, both civilian and military.

The Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA) report, titled “Precious No More? A US Strategy for a Lonely Turkey,” concludes that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s attempt at a “charm offensive” toward the US is “insincere.” The report highlights Turkey’s gradual alienation from former Eastern Mediterranean allies such as Israel, while also commending the “astonishing” Greece-Israel rapprochement.

Among several recommendations, the report urges that “Washington should also engage its European partners as to how best to coordinate support for Greece and Cyprus regarding their legitimate concerns about Turkish aggression in the Aegean and Mediterranean.”

