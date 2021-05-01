NEWS

Big finds in ghost town

big-finds-in-ghost-town

Archaeologists have discovered important remains of houses and tombs in a northern Greek town abandoned a decade ago because of mining operations.

The discoveries in the former town of Mavropigi, 11 kilometers from the city of Ptolemaida, the heart of Greece’s “lignite country,” span millennia, but perhaps the most spectacular find is the body of a woman, wearing a laurel wreath, who had been placed in an elaborate burial bed.

The tomb, found under the foundations of a modern-day house, dates from the Hellenistic period (4th to 1st century BC) and the woman must have been a person of distinction, either a noble or a priestess, archaeologists say.

Archaeology
READ MORE
greek-culture-minister-challenges-british-pm-s-claims-on-parthenon-sculptures
NEWS

Greek culture minister challenges British PM’s claims on Parthenon sculptures

johnson-rejects-call-for-return-of-parthenon-marbles
NEWS

Johnson rejects call for return of Parthenon Marbles

fossilized-tree-with-roots-and-branches-unearthed-on-lesvos
NEWS

Fossilized tree with roots and branches unearthed on Lesvos

works-ongoing-to-prevent-acropolis-flooding
NEWS

Works ongoing to prevent Acropolis flooding

five-ancient-silver-coins-returned-to-greece-from-munich-zurich
NEWS

Five ancient silver coins returned to Greece from Munich, Zurich

wildfire-blackens-gate-of-ancient-fortress-city
NEWS

Wildfire blackens gate of ancient fortress city