big-finds-in-ghost-town

Archaeologists have discovered important remains of houses and tombs in a northern Greek town abandoned a decade ago because of mining operations.

The discoveries in the former town of Mavropigi, 11 kilometers from the city of Ptolemaida, the heart of Greece’s “lignite country,” span millennia, but perhaps the most spectacular find is the body of a woman, wearing a laurel wreath, who had been placed in an elaborate burial bed.

The tomb, found under the foundations of a modern-day house, dates from the Hellenistic period (4th to 1st century BC) and the woman must have been a person of distinction, either a noble or a priestess, archaeologists say.