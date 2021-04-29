NEWS

Food quality inspections intensify


[INTIME]

Market inspections by the Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food have intensified this year to ensure the quality of foodstuffs at the table during the Easter holiday.

Ministry inspectors are also looking for meat products by animals raised in neighboring countries and passing off as Greek.

Until Wednesday morning, more than 100 violations had been recorded in early 4,500 inspections.

In Easter 2019, the last before the pandemic, only 500 such inspections had been conducted. 

Health Food
[Intime News]
