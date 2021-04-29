620-refugees-and-migrants-transferred-out-of-mytilene-camp

A total of 620 asylum seekers at the Kara Tepe municipal facility for refugees and asylum-seekers in Lesvos have been transferred elsewhere, sources from the Migration Ministry said on Thursday.

Of these, 540 people were sent to a nearby temporary tent city, while another 80 were sent to a hosting facility on the mainland.

The current population at the temporary camp is under 6,000 while the total number of asylum seekers living on Lesvos stands at 7,200.

The Kara Tepe site will be returned to the municipality of Mytilene on May 6.