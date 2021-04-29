NEWS

620 refugees and migrants transferred out of Mytilene camp

620-refugees-and-migrants-transferred-out-of-mytilene-camp
[Intime News]

A total of 620 asylum seekers at the Kara Tepe municipal facility for refugees and asylum-seekers in Lesvos have been transferred elsewhere, sources from the Migration Ministry said on Thursday.

Of these, 540 people were sent to a nearby temporary tent city, while another 80 were sent to a hosting facility on the mainland.

The current population at the temporary camp is under 6,000 while the total number of asylum seekers living on Lesvos stands at 7,200.

The Kara Tepe site will be returned to the municipality of Mytilene on May 6.

 

Migration
READ MORE
authorities-crack-down-on-traffickers-in-se-aegean
NEWS

Authorities crack down on traffickers in SE Aegean

[InTime News]
NEWS

Asylum seekers on islands decreased by 66% in March

more-than-1-100-refugees-leave-lesvos
NEWS

More than 1,100 refugees leave Lesvos

[File photo]
NEWS

Ten people injured in suspected migrant van crash

safety-mechanism-for-unaccompanied-minors
NEWS

Safety mechanism for unaccompanied minors

decision-on-new-lesvos-migrant-facility-expected-wednesday
NEWS

Decision on new Lesvos migrant facility expected Wednesday