Journalists, seamen to join belated Labor Day strike action

The unions representing Greece’s journalists and seamen are the latest groups to announce strikes next week in observance of Labor Day, which has been deferred due to May 1 coinciding with Greek Orthodox Easter.

Journalists in print and digital media will be walking off the job on Tuesday, May 4, along with other workers in much of the private sector and the entirety of its public administration.

Ferries and other ships, meanwhile, will stay docked for 24 hours starting on the morning of Thursday, May 6, the PNO Seamen’s’ Union has said.

Unions are calling for legislation protecting collective labor agreements.

