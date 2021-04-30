organized-beaches-set-to-open-on-may-15

Greece’s organized beaches and beach clubs will be reopening to the public on May 15, a government official announced on Friday.

Speaking to state broadcaster ERT, General Secretary for Commerce and Consumer Protection Panagiotis Stamboulidis assured that health safety measures like physical distancing and masks – mainly for staff – will continue to apply at beach resorts.

He added that beach bars will not be allowed to play music, a measure that will also apply to restaurants and cafes reopening on May 3 and bars when they go back into business later in the month.

Explaining the ban on music, Stamboulidis said that expert reports have indicated that ambient noise can contribute to the spread of the virus by forcing patrons to raise their voices, spreading more particles into the air, and come into closer proximity with one another.