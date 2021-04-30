athens-transport-slows-down-over-easter-holiday

Public transportation in the capital will be running on a restricted timertable over the Greek Orthodox Easter holiday, transit company OASA has said.

According to its announcement, buses, trolley buses, the tram, the metro and the ISAP electric railway will start pulling out of service on Friday and Saturday as off 7 p.m. so they can return to their depos by 8 p.m. and drivers can attend church.

Service will also be less frequent on Easter Sunday, May 2, and Easter Monday, May 3 – both public holidays – with ISAP trains (metro Line 1) running every 10 minutes 30 seconds and the metro’s lines 2 and 3 every 10 minutes.

Trams will run every 15 minutes between Syntagma Square and Mousson station in Paleo Faliro, and every 30 minutes between the rest of the stops.