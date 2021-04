A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment takes care of a patient at the intensive care unit of the Greek capital’s Sotiria hospital, in Athens. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

Greek health authorities reported 2,155 new cases of coronavirus in the country, bringing the overall number to 345,033.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also confirmed 66 new deaths. The fatalities raised the overall death toll to 10,381.

It said the number of intubated patients stood at 802.

EODY said it conducted 56,469 tests (15,681 PCR and 40,788 rapid antigen) in the past 24 hours.