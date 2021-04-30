greece-ready-to-send-oxygen-tanks-to-india

Greece is ready to send medical aid to India, whose health system has been hard hit by the pandemic, the Greek general secretariat for civil defence announced on Friday.

According to the announcement, Greece will send 90 oxygen cylinders with a total capacity of 440 litres and PPE (masks, gloves etc).

“In this battle that the global community is fighting against the pandemic, our country is present wherever and whenever it’s needed,” said Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias.

“I hope sincerely that Greece’s assistance can bring relief to suffering India,” he added.