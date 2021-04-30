NEWS

Greece keeps lid on Orthodox Easter events, readies tourism

greece-keeps-lid-on-orthodox-easter-events-readies-tourism
Worshippers wearing masks attend the vespers of Good Friday at the Holy Trinity church in Piraeus., on April 30, 2021. [Alexandros Beltes/ANA-MPA]

Worshippers lined up at churches across Greece on Orthodox Good Friday as the government kept pandemic restrictions in place through the Easter holiday while preparing to restart services for tourists.

Seating restrictions were put on church services and priests had instructions to get tested daily for Covid-19, while police maintained checkpoints along highways to enforce a domestic travel ban.

Many restrictions in effect since early November will be scrapped, however, starting Monday, when restaurants and cafes will be allowed to serve customers outdoors.

Tourism-related businesses and services are set to start operating again on May 15.

In the northern city of Thessaloniki, churchgoer Yiannis Gaitanidis said he was happy to attend a Good Friday service since Greece’s churches were closed to the public last Easter,

“Church attendants found us seats so that we could observe social distancing,” Gaitanidis said. “Every religious icon is disinfected each time a person approaches it.”

Orthodox churches use different reference dates to calculate when Easter occurs, which can be up to four weeks later than the holiday marked by other branches of Christianity.

Easter processions set for late Friday in Greece will have limited attendance and mostly take place on church grounds, while Saturday night services will start earlier due to curfew restrictions. 

[AP]

Religion Coronavirus
READ MORE
In this Saturday, May 23, 2020 file photo, a man sprays water at umbrellas outside a tavern at Plaka district, in Athens, as the restaurant prepares for reopening. [Yorgos Karahalis/AP]
PANDEMIC

Reopening after Easter, with caveats

greek-church-to-allow-worshippers-at-easter-week-services
NEWS

Greek Church to allow worshippers at Easter Week services

A woman wearing a protective face mask makes her way in Rhodes Old Medieval Town, amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, on the island of Rhodes, on April 12. [Louiza Vradi/Reuters]
NEWS

Government faces dilemma ahead of Easter

government-church-close-to-compromise-over-easter-services
NEWS

Government, Church close to compromise over Easter services

ieronymos-urges-flock-to-vaccinate-against-covid
NEWS

Ieronymos urges flock to vaccinate against Covid

funding-for-pandemic-hit-religious-organizations
NEWS

Funding for pandemic-hit religious organizations