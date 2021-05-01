significant-reduction-of-viral-load-in-thessaloniki-wastewater

The viral load detected in wastewater in the northern port city of Thessaloniki showed a further decrease according to data released by a team from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki on Saturday.

The average value of the two latest samples collected daily from the entrance to the Thessaloniki Wastewater Treatment Plant is significantly less than the samples from last week. Specifically, the latest samples from Wednesday and Thursday feature a 43% reduction from the same days of the previous week. The samples also display a 26% decrease in viral load from the samples collected on Monday and Tuesday.

“The decrease that first started in the first week of April is progressing with a satisfactory rhythm. The levels of viral load have come down to those recorded in the first week of March,” said Nikos Papaioannou, the head of the research project, and university rector, who said that optimistic signs on the course of the pandemic are becoming more tangible.

However, he stressed the need to remain vigilant and avoid complacency as there is still significant pressure on the healthcare system, with ICUs operating at capacity.