Greece celebrates the Resurrection of Jesus, a bit early

Greeks celebrated the Resurrection of Christ differently this year, with Saturday night services culminating at 9 pm instead of the usual midnight, due to curfew measures.

Last year, shortly after the start of the pandemic, restrictions had been more severe; now, at least, there is the prospect of an end to the pandemic, with the help of vaccinations.

Services in most churches were conducted outside, due to restrictions in the number of faithful allowed inside.

By and large, worshipers appear to have adhered to social distancing rules and mask-wearing, inside the churches. Outside, crowds were close together. Officials now would like to see no crowding Sunday, as Easter is a holiday celebrated in the open air.

Ceremonies were relatively subdued; even the Holy Light, coming from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem was not greeted this year as a visiting head of state. It arrived at 7 pm in Athens, by plane, and was distributed around the country with the help of 12 flights.