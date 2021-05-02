greek-president-and-pm-celebrate-easter

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou sent a message of hope from the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens on Saturday night where she attended the Resurrection service.

“Today we celebrate the victory of life over death, the move from the dark to the light, the spiritual change from fear and despair to hope. I wholeheartedly hope this Easter is the end of the pandemic, the healing of wounds on the body of humanity, and the final triumph of good, bathed in the light of love and solidarity,” she said.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis attended the service at the Church of Agios Dionysios, accompanied by his wife and children.

“This Easter, our thoughts turn to the people we lost to Covid and those still being tested in our hospitals. That our country is one of the lower ranked countries in Europe in deaths does not blunt that grief. It does portray the level of danger, the struggle of those on the front line of public health. The hope brought to all by the gift of vaccines” he said in his Easter address, before stressing the minimal risks posed by vaccines.

“Easter in spring is an augur of a free summer. The Holy Fire becomes a sun of optimism about an end to this international pandemic. The message of the resurrection permeates current affairs, justifying its redemptory aspect. The days ahead can truly be better. So, the next months can be more productive. So the next years can be years of great prosperity for Greece and Greeks,” he concluded, before wishing all Greeks well.