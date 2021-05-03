Minister warns against complacency as Greece reopens bars, restaurants

Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis warned against public complacency as Greece reopened its bars and restaurants after a six-month lockdown on Monday.

“We are reopening food businesses but the virus is still here. The risk is not over yet,” Georgiadis told state broadcaster ERT.

“We do not want to curb anyone’s freedom, but the virus [spread] needs to be kept under control,” he said.

Businesses are only allowed to serve customers in the open, with distanced tables and up to six patrons per table to limit the number of close contacts. Self-testing for Covid-19 is compulsory for workers who also have to wear a mask.

Businesses are not allowed to play music, to prevent people getting too close together to be heard, and have to close by 10.45 p.m.

Whoever wishes to visit these places must send a text message to 13033 with code 6.

Also on Monday, the curfew hours are shortened by an hour, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., to accommodate the opening of dining.