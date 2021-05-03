President welcomes back ‘small pleasures’

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed the reopening of the country’s cafes and restaurants after six months Monday, hailing the gradual return of life’s “small everyday pleasures.”

“Enjoying a coffee and a friendly chat with doctors from Evangelismos and Sotiria [hospitals], we are reliving those small everyday pleasures which we took for granted until the pandemic took them away from us,” she tweeted.

As of Monday, businesses are allowed to serve customers in the open, with distanced tables and up to six patrons per table to limit the number of close contacts. Self-testing for Covid-19 is compulsory for workers who also have to wear a mask.

Businesses are not allowed to play music, to prevent people getting too close together to be heard, and have to close by 10.45 p.m.

Whoever wishes to visit these places must send a text message to 13033 with code 6.