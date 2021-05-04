After Cyprus fail, Ankara lashes out against PM, EU

The remarks by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis last week that Greece’s differences with Turkey are European ones drew the ire of Justice and Development Party spokesman Omer Celik, who accused the European Union of lacking vision.

Speaking in the aftermath of last week’s informal conference about Cyprus in Geneva, which stumbled on Turkey’s insistence on a two-state solution, Celik said, “Mitsotakis is coming out and saying that he managed to make the issues with Turkey Euro-Turkish issues.”

“This is not a success of Mitsotakis. This is a gift mechanism to Mitsotakis that arose due to the lack of EU vision,” he said, stressing that Turkey was not discussing any formula other than the sovereignty of two states on the island. The United Nations, the EU, as well as the US and Russia have all made it clear that the only basis of a solution is a bizonal, bicommunal federation.