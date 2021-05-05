NEWS

Priest decries coronavirus safety measures

priest-decries-coronavirus-safety-measures

A priest in northern Greece says he wants to ban the use of masks in his church and prohibit entry to vaccinated members of the flock, while expressing the desire to “strangle” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras.

In a Good Friday sermon, the priest in Nea Silata in Halkidiki, who is already known as a vocal opponent of safety protocols against the coronavirus, also denounced the stance of the church leadership, which has called on people to abide by safety protocols, saying it is “in a slumber.”

The measures, he stressed, are nothing short of “fascism.”

