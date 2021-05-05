Greece starts J&J vaccinations

Greece on Wednesday started the rollout of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine.

The country has already received 33.6 thousand doses of the single-dose vaccine. J&J is expected to ship a total of 300 thousand doses in May and a further 960 thousand in June.

According to health officials, the country will have vaccinated 2.5 million people in May and 4 million by June.

In a bid to accelerate the process, vaccinations will be administered also on weekends and will also be available at private clinics.

On Tuesday, authorities announced 1,387 new cases of coronavirus and 81 deaths.

Greece’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 349,936, with 10,668 dead.

A total of 783 patients remain intubated in intensive care units while 2,146 have left ICU.