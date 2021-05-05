greece-begins-clinical-trials-of-israeli-covid-19-treatment

Greece has begun clinical trials of an Israeli coronavirus treatment in two hospitals.

The treatment will be administered to a total of 90 patients suffering from mild or moderate Covid-19 infection at the Sotiria and Attikon hospitals in Athens.

Speaking on Mega TV on Wednesday, Mina Gaga, director of the hospital’s 7th pulmonary clinic, said that while more clinical trials are needed to test the safety and efficacy of the drug before it goes mainstream, studies in Israel have so far shown great promise.

EXO-CD24, developed at Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Medical Center, fights the potentially lethal overreaction of the body’s immune system to Covid-19 which experts say is responsible for many deaths.

The medicine is inhaled once a day for a few minutes, for five days.