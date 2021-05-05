dendias-marks-anniversary-of-fatal-arson-attack

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Wednesday marked the 11-year anniversary of the firebomb attack on a branch of Marfin Bank in central Athens which led to the death of three people.

Dendias tweeted an image depicting a plaque commemorating the victims installed last year at the location of the former bank branch in remembrance of the victims of what he described as a “criminal act.”

Epameinondas Tsakalis, 36, Paraskevi Zoulia, 32, Angeliki Papathanasopoulou, 32, and her unborn baby died of smoke inhalation on May 5, 2010, after becoming trapped in the Stadiou Street branch of Marfin Bank that was firebombed by anti-austerity rioters who had targeted several businesses in the area.

The Athens Prosecutor’s Office recently ordered a new investigation into the firebombing following the emergence of new evidence.