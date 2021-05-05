mitsotakis-marks-anniversary-of-fatal-marfin-bank-arson-attack

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday marked the 11-year anniversary of the firebomb attack on a branch of Marfin Bank in downtown Athens which led to the death of three people.

“Eleven years since the killing of Paraskevi Zoulia, Angeliki Papathanasopoulou and Epameinondas Tsakalis. Eleven years since the black day that stigmatized Greek society,” Mitsotakis tweeted.

Tsakalis, 36, Zoulia, 32, Papathanasopoulou, 32, and her unborn baby died of smoke inhalation on May 5, 2010, after becoming trapped in the Stadiou Street branch of Marfin Bank that was firebombed by anti-austerity rioters who had targeted several businesses in the area.

The Athens Prosecutor’s Office recently ordered a new investigation into the firebombing following the emergence of new evidence.