somalian-man-found-dead-in-chios-migrant-camp

A Somalian national was found dead in a migrant camp on the eastern Aegean island of Chios, the Migration Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was found at noon last Monday (May 3) at the structure of VIAL, in the village of Chalkios, by some other Somalis who called the police.

A military doctor who examined the body established that he had been dead for at least 10-12 hours and identified two wounds in the man’s ear and his left hand, most likely caused by rodent bites.

The exact causes of death are expected to be clarified after the autopsy.

The ministry said authorities have ruled out the possibility of foul play as no bruises, injuries, or suspicious wounds were observed on the man’s body.