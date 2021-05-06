Schools open for more than a million pupils, teachers

More than 1.1 million pupils and 127,300 teachers are going back to school on Monday as primary and secondary education reopens its doors with mandatory self-tests, as is already the case at Greece’s senior high schools.

Free SARS-CoV-2 testing kits are being distributed by pharmacies across the country to educators and pupils who are registered on the government’s database with their or their parents’ AMKA social security number for testing the day before attending classes.

The result of the test must be posted on the self-testing.gov.gr platform, which will generate a note clearing the individual for attendance if the test is negative or instructing them to get tested again at a public medical center if it is positive.

Foreign nationals must be assigned a temporary AMKA for use with the system.

The reopening does not include kindergartens, the government clarified on Wednesday.