frontex-board-to-discuss-turkish-aggression-at-sea

The two incidents of aggressive behavior by Turkish vessels against Frontex boats in the eastern Aegean on April 26 and 27 will be discussed at Friday’s extraordinary meeting of the European border agency’s board of directors.

As Kathimerini revealed this week, Turkish Coast Guard vessels violated Greek territorial waters and made dangerous maneuvers in close proximity to Finnish and Swedish boats patrolling off the eastern Aegean island of Chios as part of Frontex’s Operation Poseidon.

Meanwhile, four Syrian traffickers were arrested for trying to transport 180 migrants from Turkey to Italy on a yacht on Tuesday. The boat was left unmanned due to mechanical damage while sailing 51 nautical miles southwest of Cape Tainaron. It was towed to Kalamata in southern Greece.

The migrants on board were from Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq, including 60 underage boys.