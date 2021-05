Greek health authorities announced 2,093 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Wednesday, as well as 96 deaths.

There are 765 patients on ventilators, compared to 783 a day earlier.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 352,027 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 10,764 fatalities.

Over the past 24 hours, 33,958 tests were administered, with 6.16% testing positive, from 6.46% a day earlier.