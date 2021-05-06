No metro, tram or trolley in Athens on Thursday; disruptions in flights

There will be no metro, tram or trolley services in the Greek capital on Thursday, as public transport employees are taking part in a 24-hour strike declared by the civil servants’ union ADEDY and the Athens Labor Union to protest a new labor bill presented by the government which they say will jeopardize the eight-hour workday.

The metro line 1, 2 and 3, trolleys and trams will not operate throughout the day. Busses are expected to operate normally, but individual drivers might decide to join the strike, leading to less services.

Disruptions are also expected in flights, due to a four-hour work stoppage declared by air traffic controllers between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Four international and 14 domestic flights of Aegean and Olympic Air have been canceled, while the departure and arrival times of another nine international and 20 domestic flights have been modified.

Unions say they are “determined to resist to the government’s plans for the return to a medieval working conditions” and state that they will fight to defend the public and social character of public transport.