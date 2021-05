Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hosted a dinner for representatives of the country’s religious minority leaders, including Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomeos on Wednesday evening.

Vartholomeos, who was accompanied by the Metropolitan of Chalcedon, Emmanuel, expressed his wishes to the president and all the Muslims of the country, for Ramadan.

The iftar (fast-breaking) dinner was held at the presidential complex in Ankara.