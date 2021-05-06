Kindergartens expected to open end-May, minister says

Kindergartens, which were exempt from the scheduled reopening of schools next week, are expected to reopen at the end of the month, Deputy Interior Minister Stelios Petsas said on Thursday.

The issue is being debated by the committee of experts advising on the pandemic and the government, with the former arguing that it is difficult for very young children to submit to a self test or wear a mask.

Petsas, however, told Mega channel that likely dates for the reopening are May 20-24.