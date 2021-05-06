greece-marks-50-years-since-restoration-of-relations-with-albania

Greece marked 50 years since the restoration of diplomatic relations with Albania on Thursday, noting bilateral relations and cooperation.

“We look forward to continuing working together to build on good neighbourly relations, forge close ties of cooperation on basis of international law and a common European future,” the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were restored on 6 of May 1971, when Albania was run by communist strongman Enver Hoxha and Greece by a military dictatorship.

On October last year, Greece and Albania took a step further in resolving pending bilateral issues by agreeing to refer a dispute over their maritime borders in the Ionian Sea to the Netherlands-based International Court of Justice.