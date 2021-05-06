NEWS

Greece marks 50 years since restoration of relations with Albania

greece-marks-50-years-since-restoration-of-relations-with-albania

Greece marked 50 years since the restoration of diplomatic relations with Albania on Thursday, noting bilateral relations and cooperation.

“We look forward to continuing working together to build on good neighbourly relations, forge close ties of cooperation on basis of international law and a common European future,” the Foreign Ministry said in a tweet. 

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were restored on 6 of May 1971, when Albania was run by communist strongman Enver Hoxha and Greece by a military dictatorship.

On October last year, Greece and Albania took a step further in resolving pending bilateral issues by agreeing to refer a dispute over their maritime borders in the Ionian Sea to the Netherlands-based International Court of Justice.

 

Diplomacy
READ MORE
High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs Dominic Raab meet ahead of bi-lateral talks during the G7 foreign ministers' meeting in London, Britain May 5, 2021. [Frank Augstein/Pool via Reuters]
NEWS

Row settled: UK grants EU ambassador full diplomatic status

greece-dismisses-accusations-of-muslim-rights-violations
NEWS

Greece dismisses accusations of Muslim rights violations

egypt-turkey-officials-meet-for-talks-to-reset-frayed-ties
NEWS

Egypt, Turkey officials meet for talks to reset frayed ties

erdogan-and-saudi-king-salman-discuss-ties
NEWS

Erdogan and Saudi King Salman discuss ties

egypt-and-turkey-to-hold-two-days-of-talks-in-normalization-push
NEWS

Egypt and Turkey to hold two days of talks in normalization push

after-cyprus-fail-ankara-lashes-out-against-pm-eu
NEWS

After Cyprus fail, Ankara lashes out against PM, EU