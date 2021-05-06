Greece ‘one of best prepared tourist destinations,’ says minister

Greece is “one of the best prepared tourist destinations” for the opening of tourism latr this month, Tourism Minister Haris Theoharis said on Thursday, after concluding a two-day working visit to Berlin where he met with government officials and representatives of tourism operators.

“Greece is one of the best prepared countries and, most importantly, has a clear message. Our system has a beginning, a middle and an end, it is professional, mature and balanced between openness and security,” he told state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

Theoharis met with the German Deputy Minister of Economy in charge of Tourism Thomas Barais, who assured Theoharis that the federal government is seriously considering lifting the mandatory quarantine for vaccinated German tourists returning from Greece.

“The prospect of easing the conditions for German tourists returning to their country is expected to significantly facilitate their decision to travel to Greece,” he said, adding that Greece, on its part, provided assurances that the country will be ready to provide its citizens with a “green” vaccination certificate as early as June 1.

Theoharis also met with top executives of the TUI Tourist Group and the leadership of the German Travel Association (DRV).

[ANA-MPA]