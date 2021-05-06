suspect-in-fatal-shooting-in-kalyvia-last-year-sent-to-pre-trial-custody

A 32-year-old man who is accused of shooting and killing a 60-year-old man in east Attica last December was ordered to remain in prison until his trial, after his testimony before an investigative magistrate on Thursday.

The alleged killer is said to have often quarrelled with the victim over the payment of maintenance bills for the apartment building they both lived in.

In his testimony on Thursday, the suspect allegedly confessed to the crime and attributed his action to his belief that the 60-year-old had “performed spells” on him and he would only be able to reverse them if he killed him.

He also allegedly claimed that he bought the gun he shot his victim with in Menidi and organised a plan to shoot him, following him to his workplace, at the health centre of Kalyvia.

The victim parked his car and before he was able to step out of the vehicle, he was shot three times.

After the shooting, the alleged suspect fled to Albania where he was caught by local authorities and extradited to Greece.

His lawyers have argued that the suspect is facing serious psychological problems and called for a psychological assessment.