Coronavirus: 3,421 new cases, 83 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 3,421 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Thursday, as well as 83 deaths.

There are 754 patients on ventilators, compared to 765 a day earlier.

As usual, the Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, had slightly less than half the total number of cases (1,604), followed by Thessaloniki (417)

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 355,445 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 10,847 fatalities.

Over the past 24 hours, a record 80,017 tests were administered, with 4.27% testing positive, from 6.16% a day earlier.