Kikilias: Wall of immunity by summer

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias estimated Thursday that a wall of immunity against Covid-19 will be created by the summer to protect 60-70% of the population, provided that deliveries of vaccines from the manufacturing companies continue smoothly.

According to estimates regarding the progress of the vaccination program, by the end of May one in three citizens will have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 18% will have had both. Kikilias also said on Antenna TV that about 70% of people over the age of 60 will have been vaccinated by the end of May.

Moreover, authorities said Thursday that the Freedom inoculation program has also been stepped up, pushing the daily number of vaccinations in the last two days over the 100,000 mark.

The number of vaccination centers now stands at around 1,500 and all adults over the age of 30 can schedule an appointment to be vaccinated.

As of Thursday – four months after the start of the vaccination program – 3,309,788 vaccinations had been administered. A total of 2,272,646 citizens had been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine, while 1,037,129 people had been vaccinated with a second.​​​​​​

According to data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), up until Thursday Greece had received 4,653,520 vaccine doses – 2,959,320 Pfizer, 332,800 Moderna, 30,000 Johnson & Johnson and 1,221,400 AstraZeneca. Ιn May, 2,150,000 doses are expected from Pfizer, 350,000 from Moderna, 220,000 from Johnson & Johnson (with confirmation expected for an additional 80,000) and 450,000 from AstraZeneca, of which 150,000 have been confirmed.