infection-rate-remains-high

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment takes care of a patient at the intensive care unit of the Greek capital’s Sotiria hospital, in Athens. [Giorgos Moutafis/Reuters]

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus climbed up to 3,421 Thursday after 80,000 tests were conducted, which is a record number, according to health authorities.

The number of fatalities due to complications from Covid-19 reached 83. There were 754 patients on ventilators Thursday, compared to 765 a day earlier.

As usual, the region of Attica, which includes the capital Athens, had slightly less than half the country’s total number of cases (1,604), followed by Thessaloniki (417).

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 355,445 confirmed coronavirus cases and 10,847 fatalities.