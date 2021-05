New coronavirus infections in Greece fell to 2,691 on Friday from 3,421 on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 358,116.

The National Organization of Public Health (EODY) said that the number of fatalities from Covid-19 was 63, raising the death toll to 10,910.

It also said there were 749 intubated patients in hospitals on Wednesday (median age is 67 years). Another 2,165 patients have left ICU.