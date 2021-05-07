woman-accused-of-2020-acid-attack-to-stand-trial-for-attempted-murder

A 36-year-old woman accused of a vicious acid attack against a perceived romantic rival will stand trial for attempted murder, a judicial council ruled on Friday.

Upholding the recommendation of the prosecutor involved in the case, the judges ruled there is sufficient evidence to suggest the suspect intended to kill Ioanna Paliospyrou, also 36, when she threw sulfuric acid into her face in an attack in May last year outside the victim’s place of work in southern Athens.

In April, the woman reportedly confessed to the attack, but said that she only intended to injure her victim.