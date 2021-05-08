akar-says-greece-seeking-to-cancel-turkey-libya-maritime-deal

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Saturday accused Greece of seeking to cancel the country’s 2019 maritime demarcation accord with Libya in the eastern Mediterranean.

“Certain countries, especially Greece, have undertaken some provocative moves against the current Libyan government over the deal,” Akar said in an address to the country’s special forces.

He said the two sides had recently affirmed their commitment to the controversial maritime agreement, which Greece says has no legal force.

“We discussed [the issue] with our Libyan friends and brothers and we agreed on everything. They said that there will be no problem,” Akar said.

A new unity government was sworn in on March 15 in the north African country from two warring administrations that had ruled eastern and western regions.

The Turkish defense minister also accused Greece of fueling tensions in the region, while reiterating Ankara’s position in favor of a two-state solution to end Cyprus’ division.

“What needs to be done in Cyprus is finding a formula of peaceful coexistence between two sovereign, independent states,” he said.

Nicosia and Athens say that Turkish proposals for a two-state solution are a clear violation of United Nations resolutions and will never be accepted.