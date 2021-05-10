NEWS

Schinas: Developments vindicate accession to EC in 1981

schinas-developments-vindicate-accession-to-ec-in-1981

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, on a six-day visit to Greece that concludes on Tuesday, said that the coronavirus crisis, the massive vaccination plan in Europe and the Recovery Fund prove the wisdom of Greece’s joining united Europe 40 years ago. 

He was addressing an event at the National Museum of Contemporary Art to present a Hellenic Post stamp on Greece’s 40th anniversary since joining the union in 1979 under Konstantinos Karamanlis, who had “a lonely path believing in, organizing and achieving essentially by himself the feat of Greece’s accession.” 

Reflecting on the country’s progress in the EU, Schinas said that “colossal funding” from the bloc allowed Greece to “upgrade infrastructure, health and education, and rural Greece to rise to new heights.” Greece has embraced the initiative of the Conference on the Future of Europe, a citizen-led series of debates and discussions (opening on Sunday), the commissioner said, stressing the value of public participation. 

He further pointed out chronic faults that Greek leaders should learn from, including “the syndrome of ‘leave it for later’ and the nationalistic adoption of European successes along with blaming the EU for any mistakes.”

EU Politics
READ MORE
Heads of State and Government attend the opening ceremony of an EU summit at the Alfandega do Porto Congress Center in Porto, Portugal May 7, 2021. [Luis Vieira/Pool via Reuters]
NEWS

EU leaders attend summit in person for 1st time this year

eu-leaders-attend-summit-in-person-for-1st-time-this-year
NEWS

EU leaders attend summit in person for 1st time this year

eu-s-schinas-welcomes-stylianides-appointment-as-special-envoy
NEWS

EU’s Schinas welcomes Stylianides’ appointment as special envoy

[EPA]
FOREIGN AFFAIRS COUNCIL

Dendias to brief EU counterparts on Turkey, Libya visits

eu-commission-head-taken-aback-as-erdogan-and-her-colleague-snap-up-the-chairs
NEWS

EU commission head taken aback as Erdogan and her colleague snap up the chairs

eu-officials-tell-turkey-human-rights-are-key-to-better-ties
NEWS

EU officials tell Turkey human rights are key to better ties