cyprus-introducing-coronapass-on-monday

Cyprus is introducing a so-called CoronaPass today as it seeks to safely reopen social and economic activities shut down by the novel coronavirus.

The pass consists of a document stating that the bearer has been vaccinated against Covid-19 with at least one dose of an approved shot or has tested negative for the virus within the last 72 hours or has been sick with the virus in the last six months.

The document will have to be displayed by all residents and visitors at hotels, restaurants, cafes or bars, places of worship, theaters and cinemas, shopping malls, gyms, retirement homes, beauty salons, beaches, food stores and other public venues.