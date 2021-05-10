greece-reopens-schools-using-self-test-kits-for-covid-19

More than 1.1 million pupils and 127,300 teachers returned to school on Monday as primary and secondary education reopened its doors with mandatory self-tests, as is already the case at Greece’s senior high schools.

Free Covid-19 testing kits were being distributed by pharmacies across the country to educators and pupils who are registered on the government’s database with their or their parents’ AMKA social security number for testing up to 24 hours before attending classes.

The result of the test must be posted on the self-testing.gov.gr platform, which generates a note clearing the individual for attendance if the test is negative or instructs them to get tested again at a public medical center if it is positive.

Foreign nationals must be assigned a temporary AMKA for use with the system.

Kindergartens are set to reopen on May 17.