Nearly 3,000 pupils, teachers test positive for Covid-19, Skai reports

A student shows his document stating a negative Covid-19 self-test as a teacher lets him enter a school in Athens, Monday. [Michael Varaklas/AP]

Nearly 3,000 pupils and teachers have so far tested positive for coronavirus as primary and secondary education reopened its doors in Greece Monday, according to Skai TV.

Free Covid-19 testing kits were distributed by pharmacies across the country to educators and pupils who are registered on the government’s database with their or their parents’ AMKA social security number for testing up to 24 hours before attending classes.

Test results were posted on the self-testing.gov.gr platform.

