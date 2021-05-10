bus-driver-in-hospital-after-assault

A 56-year-old bus driver was being hospitalized after being beaten up by five unidentified youths while on duty in the southern Athens suburb of Elliniko on Saturday evening.

The man, who was operating the vehicle on the route from Elliniko to Varkiza, was attacked after a verbal altercation with the suspects over waiting times at the bus stops.

After beating up the driver, the suspects grabbed his bag that contained his personal documents, a mobile phone and an unknown amount of cash.

The bus was filled with passengers when the incident occured.

Police are investigating the incident.