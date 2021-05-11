Minister says indoor restaurants, bars could open on June 1

With the tourist season formally launching on Saturday, Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis is not ruling out the possibility of allowing catering businesses that do not have outdoor spaces to operate indoors as of June 1.

“There are about 17,000 restaurants that do not have outdoor space. Last year they started operating with open windows etc in June… I imagine that we will be able to do the same this year when we have the vaccines. That is, in two to three weeks,” he said on Skai TV on Monday.

He also added that the nighttime curfew will be reduced, starting at 1 a.m. from the surrent 11 p.m., to coincide with the opening of the tourist season at the weekend, provided the epidemiological situation allows it.