animal-welfare-bill-debate-continues-despite-objections

The debate continued this week on a new bill on pets and the rights of stray animals that was put to public consultation last week.

The legislation that makes animal abuse a felony and introduces a comprehensive supervisory framework is part of the government’s effort to limit the proliferation of strays by introducing mandatory sterilization.

However, critics have denounced the mandatory sterilization of pets, claiming they have the right to reproduce.

At the same time, an attempt is being made to clearly define the obligations that the owner has while also clarifying what constitutes neglect or abuse of an animal. The fines provided for non-compliance are extremely high.

The number of stray dogs cannot be accurately calculated, however, animal welfare organizations estimate there are more than 1 million on Greece’s streets, while the number of stray cats has also increased significantly.