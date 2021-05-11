turkish-minister-slams-athens-over-libya-memoranda

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar took issue with Greece again on Monday for trying to cancel the sea border demarcation memorandum that Turkey has signed with Libya.

Speaking to members of Turkey’s special forces, Akar bemoaned Athens’ stance regarding Ankara’s agreements and memoranda with Libya.

“Some countries, especially Greece, are taking provocative actions against the Libyan government against these agreements,” he said.

He also stressed that “for some reasons there has been some stagnation in our relations with Egypt” with which Greece has built a strong relationship with recently. “Our brotherhood and our friendship with Egypt will return to the highest level,” he insisted while slamming Greece for “not taking action in favor of dialogue.”

“Unfortunately our Greek neighbors continue provocative actions and increase the tension, and think wrongly that they will gain something, that they will have some benefit,” he said.