government-seeking-to-vaccinate-all-islanders-by-june-25

As Greece prepares to welcome travelers from the European Union and other parts of the world on its safe list, the government is ramping up efforts to increase vaccination coverage on the country’s islands, which receive the bulk of summer tourism.

A vaccination drive is already under way at dozens of islands with a population of below 10,000 residents; now the aim to expand it to bigger islands, with a population above that number. The government aims to achieve full vaccination coverage on the country’s islands by June 25, according to reports on Tuesday.

The issue of how to organize the drive was discussed at a meeting hosted by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday, where the further lifting of restrictions aimed at curbing the virus were also addressed. Announcements on the latter are expected on Wednesday, at the Health Ministry’s regular public briefing.