far-right-mep-to-be-extradited-by-brussels

The Brussels prosecutor’s office on Tuesday said that the decision to extradite far-right European Parliament lawmaker Yiannis Lagos is final and executable, paving the way for the former Golden Dawn lawmaker to be flown to Greece in the next few days.

According to the announcement, Lagos did not appeal the decision for his extradition before the deadline to do so expired on Monday.

Lagos was convicted to 13 years in prison by a court in Athens last October for being a leading member of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party, which was labeled a criminal organization by the Greek judges.

He fled to Brussels after the ruling but was arrested on a European warrant in April after his immunity was lifted by European Parliament lawmakers.

The date of his extradition has not been released for security reasons.

A total of 18 former Golden Dawn lawmakers were convicted in October and 16 are in prison.

Christos Pappas, the de facto Number 2 to party leader Nikos Michaloliakos, remains at large.