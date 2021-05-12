NEWS

Greek FM urges Ankara to put a stop to provocations

greek-fm-urges-ankara-to-put-a-stop-to-provocations
[Ministry of Foreign Affairs]

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias reiterated on Tuesday that “Greece wants de-escalation and peaceful coexistence with Turkey” but clarified that “being honest and avoiding provocations is a necessary element of this effort.”

Speaking to Greek political party representatives, he said Turkey should “respect international law and the law of the sea, which is part of international law.”

He briefed the representatives on the results of the informal conference on the Cyprus issue in Geneva, attributing the impasse to Turkish-Cypriot and Turkish intransigence.

Meanwhile, Athens is still waiting for a response to the invitation sent to Ankara to reciprocate Dendias’ visit last month.

Given that the NATO Summit on June 14 could lead to a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a series of dates between May 2 and 28 have been proposed to the Turkish foreign minister.

Diplomacy Turkey
READ MORE
File photo.
NEWS

Italy navy: Turkish, Italian fishing boats involved in clash

In this photo provided by the Saudi Press Agency, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, left, in Jiddah, Tuesday. Portraits in the background show Saudi King Salman, right, his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, left, and Saudi Arabia's founder late King Abdul Aziz Al Saud. [Saudi Press Agency via AP]
NEWS

Turkish FM in Saudi Arabia to mend ties amid regional shifts

[Reuters]
NEWS

Greece chooses low-key tactics vs Turkey

turkey-eyeing-egypt-ties-to-counter-greek-influence
NEWS

Turkey eyeing Egypt ties to counter Greek influence

akar-says-greece-seeking-to-cancel-turkey-libya-maritime-deal
NEWS

Akar says Greece seeking to cancel Turkey-Libya maritime deal

Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat OnaL (3-r) during a meeting with Egyptian Deputy Foreign Minister Hamdi Sanad Loza at the Foreign affairs Ministry in Cairo, Wednesday. [EPA]
NEWS

Egyptian, Turkish officials end talks with no clear progress