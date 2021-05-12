greek-fm-urges-ankara-to-put-a-stop-to-provocations

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias reiterated on Tuesday that “Greece wants de-escalation and peaceful coexistence with Turkey” but clarified that “being honest and avoiding provocations is a necessary element of this effort.”

Speaking to Greek political party representatives, he said Turkey should “respect international law and the law of the sea, which is part of international law.”

He briefed the representatives on the results of the informal conference on the Cyprus issue in Geneva, attributing the impasse to Turkish-Cypriot and Turkish intransigence.

Meanwhile, Athens is still waiting for a response to the invitation sent to Ankara to reciprocate Dendias’ visit last month.

Given that the NATO Summit on June 14 could lead to a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a series of dates between May 2 and 28 have been proposed to the Turkish foreign minister.